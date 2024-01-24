Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle reject Bayern, Phillips to have West Ham medical and Arsenal latest
The Gunners are targeting Martin Zubimendi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United and Liverpool eye up Leny Yoro
The January transfer window has been slow to get going this month, but might be start to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season.
Kieran Trippier is on the list for clubs like Bayern Munich, although Newcastle United are likely to want to hold onto the player Eddie Howe described as the “heartbeat” of the side.
Kalvin Phillips is a wanted man with Newcastle, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all interested in the out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder, with other clubs also monitoring the situation.
Chelsea are prepared to let Armando Broja leave - but only for a substantial fee of £50m, with Ivan Toney a key name on both the Blues’ and Arsenal’s wishlists. Brighton striker Evan Ferguson has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, although the Seagulls have put a high price on the forward, valuing the teenager as over £100m.
Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.
Rogers may not be leaving Boro
Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick, claimed that he has no reason to believe that forward Morgan Rogers will be leaving the club in January despite interest from Aston Villa.
Boro have already turned down two offers from the Premier League side and want to keep Rogers. Speaking after Boro’s 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea, Carrick said: “I keep reading a lot of things this time of year. Don’t read too much into it.
“He’s our player and I’ve got no reason to believe anything different.”
Kalvin Phillips set for West Ham medical
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is expected to travel to London in the next 24 hours for a West Ham medical.
The move is a loan until the end of the season with the option to buy in the summer and it is hoped that the deal will be completed by the weekend.
West Ham play Bournemouth in the Premier League next Thursday in what could be Phillips first appearance for the club.
Newcastle reject £13m Bayern Munich bid for full-back Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United have turned down a €15m euros bid from Bayern Munich for full-back Kieran Trippier.
The England international was the subject of a rejected loan offer from the Bundesliga giants at the weekend, but have returned with a cash bid which amounts to around £13m for the 33-year-old.
However, it is understood the Magpies have no intention of selling Trippier, who joined the club in a £12million switch from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, during the current transfer window.
