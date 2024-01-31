Erik ten Hag breaks silence on Marcus Rashford’s future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on Marcus Rashford’s future at the club.

Rashford was omitted for the FA Cup win at Newport after drinking alcohol and visiting nightclubs during two nights out in Belfast last week.

Rashford then said he was sick when he returned to Manchester, but Ten Hag left him out of the Newport match, which he attributed both to illness and an “internal matter”.

Asked on Wednesday if Rashford’s behaviour showed a lack of respect towards his manager, Ten Hag said: ‘Nothing to do with that with me but in football, you need discipline and that is on the pitch but also off the pitch. “There is a line between, when every player, every professional knows this, what is required.”