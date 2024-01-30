Five transfers that might still happen before the transfer deadline

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The end of the January transfer window is moving ever closer as clubs across Europe assess where improvements might be needed.

It has been a slower window than usual, particularly in the Premier League, where financial fair play regulations have restricted spending.

Ivan Toney, who has returned from a long betting suspension, was linked with a major move, but Brentford’s high valuation means a deal looks unlikely until the summer at least.

A number of other players could yet be on the move though before business is concluded at 11pm on Thursday 1 February.

Here are five deals that could still be done.

Miguel Almiron to Al Shabab

Could Miguel Almiron be on the move? (PA)

Newcastle forward Almiron has become a much-loved figure on Tyneside, but may be moved on with Al Shabab most strongly linked. The Saudi Pro League club are not one of those who have benefitted from the involvement of the country’s Public Investment Fund, but the obvious ties between Newcastle and the nation may make a deal more likely.

His departure could allow Newcastle to invest, with Eddie Howe expressing frustration that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have hindered the search for additions to his squad.

Jhon Duran to Chelsea

(REUTERS)

Chelsea’s pursuit of players high on potential continues apace with Aston Villa’s Duran identified as a forward option.

The Colombia international hasn’t managed to command a regular starting spot under Unai Emery and a hamstring injury could be a complicating factor. Newcastle and West Ham have also been connected with the 20-year-old.

Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa

(PA)

Aston Villa’s top target, meanwhile, is Middlesbrough’s Rogers. They have tested Middlesbrough’s resolve with a third bid for the youngster, who has thrived under Michael Carrick this season.

The Championship club won’t let him leave if the financial terms aren’t right but Unai Emery is keen to secure his man.

Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest

(AP)

It would appear that Borussia Dortmund are happy to let Reyna leave on loan, with the American hoping to secure regular football with a home edition of the Copa America on the horizon.

Sevilla have been linked, but reports suggest that Marseille and Nottingham Forest are leading the chase and may have agreed temporary deals in principle.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Brighton

(Getty Images)

Dewsbury-Hall has plenty of admirers having starred for Leicester this season as they chase an immediate return to the Premier League.

It seems unlikely that they would let Dewsbury-Hall go at this juncture but Brighton have begun negotiations and will try to put together a compelling offer, with Leicester another club that risk falling foul of PSR.