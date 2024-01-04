Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brentford have set a price of £100m for Ivan Toney to be sold this January, as Chelsea are looking into making sales in order to challenge Arsenal for his signature.

While both of the wealthier clubs are unwilling to go to that price, Brentford’s position is bolstered by the fact strikers are at a premium as the most in-demand position with few options.

Arsenal have recently been seen as favourites to sign the 28-year-old, with Mikel Arteta now wanting him as they suddenly encounter attacking issues in the Premier League.

There is also the fact Chelsea need to make considerable sales to meet Profit and Sustainability rules before even considering such an outlay, but they may be helped by Arsenal needing to work out their own budget.

The Independent has reported that Arteta is deciding what is most necessary or workable from a list that includes a midfielder, two full-backs and a forward.

The race for Toney may actually become a race to see who can raise the necessary funds first. Any Arsenal move for Toney is probably dependent on whether Eddie Nketiah goes to Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are meanwhile willing to sell any of Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher but realistically need to raise at least £160m to go for Toney.

There is interest from Tottenham Hotspur in Gallagher but the midfielder’s preference is currently to sort his contract at Stamford Bridge, especially as Mauricio Pochettino has shown such faith in him.

After that, if the two clubs can make the necessary sales or come up with the budget to go for Toney, it will be case of challenging Brentford’s hard stance on a player who has not played in eight months.

The feeling within the market is that Brentford would be doing well to get more than £65m given the 28-year-old only has 18 months left on his contract.