Mauricio Pochettino insists Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future will be a matter for the player and the club after more speculation surrounding the midfielder’s future.

Gallagher, whose contract expires in 2025, has played in all but one of the Blues’ matches this season, thriving in midfield under the Argentine and taking the captain’s armband after injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Tottenham and West Ham held an interest in the player last summer, and rumours have returned concerning a potential move for the 23-year-old in January with Chelsea making efforts to be compliant with Profit and Sustainability rules.

“I am talking before, this situation is between the club and the player, it’s difficult for any coach to talk, it’s a decision by the club and the player,” said Pochettino when asked about Gallagher’s future.

“I’m coaching the team, trying to make the best choice as possible to perform. At the moment, so far, he’s doing well, fantastic for the team. He’s playing because he deserves.

“About the future, it’s about the club and player and what they decide to do. In my previous experience at other clubs, I try to give my best opinion and advice to the club.

“I’m a manager who likes to work with the sporting director and the owners. It’s about talking and analysing things, then taking the best decision for the club.

“It’s always, I repeat, from experience in the past, it’s about the club and the player and what they decide to do.”

Chelsea travel to Molineux on Christmas Eve to face Wolves, looking to build on the momentum from the Carabao Cup quarter-final victory on penalties against Newcastle.