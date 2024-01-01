Sport calendar 2024: Paris Olympics, men’s Euros and much more
A huge year of sport lies ahead including World Cups, the Six Nations, the Paralympics, golf and tennis majors and more
The upcoming months will provide no shortage of action across the world of sport, with a host of major international tournaments taking place in 2024 - such as the Paris Olympics, European Championship and the T20 Cricket World Cup - as well as the usual annual schedules of major disciplines and one-off events.
Below is our sporting calendar for the year, comprising everything from football, rugby and Formula One to the biggest dates to watch out for across athletics, golf, horse racing and plenty more besides. Will you seek out Euro 2024 or the Copa America? A cricket World Cup final or the Tour de France? Fans will be spoilt for choice over the next 12 months.
January
4-7 Golf The Sentry at Kapalua
8-13 Tennis Adelaide International
13 Football Africa Cup of Nations starts: Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau
13 Formula E Season 10 starts, Mexico City
14-28 Tennis Australian Open
18-21 Golf Dubai Desert Classic
18-21 Golf Women’s Tournament of Champions
20 MMA UFC 297
25 Cricket India vs England first Test starts
February
1-4 Golf Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill
2 Rugby union Six Nations:France vs Ireland
2-4 Tennis Davis Cup qualifiers
3 Rugby union Six Nations: Italy vs England, Wales vs Scotland
10 Rugby union Six Nations: Scotland vs France, England vs Wales
11 Rugby union Six Nations:Ireland vs Italy
11 Football Africa Cup of Nations final
11 NFL Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
15-18 Golf The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club
17 Boxing Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk
17 MMA UFC 298
24 Rugby union Six Nations: Ireland vs Wales, Scotland vs England
25 Rugby union Six Nations: France vs Italy
25 Football Carabao Cup final
March
2 F1 Bahrain GP
6-17 Tennis BNP Paribas Open
9 F1 Saudi Arabian GP
7-10 Golf Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill
9 Rugby union Six Nations: Italy vs Scotland, England vs Ireland
9 MMA UFC 299
10 Rugby union Six Nations: Wales vs France
16 Rugby union Six Nations: Wales vs Italy, Ireland vs Scotland, France vs England
15 Horse racing Gold Cup at Cheltenham
19-31 Tennis Miami Open
21 Football Euro 2024 qualifying play-off semi-finals
24 F1 Australian GP
23 Football Copa America qualifying play-offs
26 Football Euro 2024 qualifying play-off finals
April
5 Cricket County Championship starts
7 F1 Japanese GP
7 Football EFL Trophy final
7-14 Tennis Monte Carlo Masters
10 Snooker World Snooker Championship at the Crucible starts
11-14 Golf The Masters at Augusta National
12-14 Tennis Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers
13 Horse racing Grand National at Aintree
15 Athletics Boston Marathon
18-21 Golf RBC Heritage at Harbour Town
18-21 Golf Women’s Chevron Championship at Carlton Woods
21 F1 Chinese GP
20 Athletics Diamond League starts, Xiamen, China
21 Athletics London Marathon
23-5 May Tennis Madrid Open
May
4 Horse racing Kentucky Derby at Louisville, Kentucky
4 Cycling Giro d’Italia starts
5 F1 Miami GP
6 Snooker World Snooker Championship at the Crucible ends
9-12 Golf Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow
12 Football Women’s FA Cup final
16-19 Golf PGA Championship at Valhalla
19 F1 Emilia Romagna GP
18 RU Gallagher Premiership final day
19 Football Premier League final day
22 Football Europa League final in Dublin
24 Rugby Union Challenge Cup final in London
26 F1 Monaco GP
25 Football FA Cup final
25 Rugby Union Champions Cup final in London
26 Cycling Giro d’Italia ends
26-9 June Tennis Roland Garros
29 Football Europa Conference League final in Athens
30-2 June Golf US Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club
June
1 Football Champions League final at Wembley
4 Cricket ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts
6-9 Golf The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village
9 F1 Canadian GP
7-12 Athletics European Championships in Rome
13-16 Golf US Open at Pinehurst Resort
14 Football Euro 2024 starts: Germany vs Scotland
15-16 Motor racing 24 Hours of Le Mans
17-23 Tennis Queen’s Club Championships
20-23 Golf Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands
20-23 Golf Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club
20 Football 2024 Copa America starts
23 F1 Spanish GP
22 Horse racing Gold Cup at Ascot
30 F1 Austrian GP
29 Cycling Tour de France starts
30 Cricket ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final
July
1-14 Tennis Wimbledon Championships
7 F1 British GP
10 Cricket England vs West Indies first Test starts
11-14 Golf Women’s Amundi Championship at Evian
12 Athletics Diamond League, Monaco
14 Football Euro 2024 final
14 Football 2024 Copa America final
18-21 Golf The Open at Royal Troon
21 F1 Hungarian GP
20 Athletics Diamond League, London
21 Cycling Tour de France ends
21 Formula E Season ten finale, London
28 F1 Belgian GP
26 Olympics Paris 2024 Games start
August
11 Olympics Paris 2024 Games end
12-18 Cycling Tour de France Femmes
17 Cycling Vuelta a Espana starts
17 Football The 2024/25 Premier League season starts
22-25 Golf Women’s Open at St. Andrews
25 F1 Dutch GP
26-8 Sept Tennis US Open
28 Paralympics Paris 2024 Games start
September
1 F1 Italian GP
8 Paralympics Paris 2024 Games end
8 Cycling Vuelta a Espana ends
11 Cricket England vs Australia T20 international starts
15 F1 Azerbaijan GP
13-15 Golf Women’s Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Club
13-14 Athletics Diamond League ends, Brussels
20 RL Super League final day
22 F1 Singapore GP
27-29 Golf Presidents Cup in Melbourne
29 Athletics Berlin Marathon
29 Cricket County Championship final day
October
12-20 Sailing America’s Cup
13 Athletics Chicago Marathon
20 F1 USA GP
27 F1 Mexican GP
November
3 F1 Brazilian GP
3 Athletics New York City Marathon
5 Horse racing Melbourne Cup at Victoria, Melbourne
23 F1 Las Vegas GP
December
1 F1 Qatar GP
8 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
