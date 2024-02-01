✕ Close Players 'love this place' - Klopp confident stars will stay at Liverpool

It’s transfer deadline day as the January window comes to a close and Premier League clubs race to try and complete last-minute deals ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Chelsea are set to dominate the final hours of the window, with Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja’s futures still yet to be decided. Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Gallagher to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid. Broja, another academy product, has meanwhile been linked with a late move to Wolves or Fulham, who could do with some goals over the second half of the season.

Newcastle are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich in order to meet profit and sustainability regulations. And Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future is in doubt after his latest fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, with one report suggesting Paris Saint-Germain are ready to revive their interest.

Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market and find the latest football betting odds and tips here.