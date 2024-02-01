Transfer deadline day LIVE: Rashford’s Man Utd future, Spurs chase Chelsea’s Gallagher, Fulham want Broja
Clubs in the Premier League and across Europe are busy making last-ditch moves as the January transfer window nears its deadline
It’s transfer deadline day as the January window comes to a close and Premier League clubs race to try and complete last-minute deals ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Chelsea are set to dominate the final hours of the window, with Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja’s futures still yet to be decided. Chelsea are reportedly willing to sell Gallagher to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid. Broja, another academy product, has meanwhile been linked with a late move to Wolves or Fulham, who could do with some goals over the second half of the season.
Newcastle are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey has been linked with Tottenham and Bayern Munich in order to meet profit and sustainability regulations. And Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United future is in doubt after his latest fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, with one report suggesting Paris Saint-Germain are ready to revive their interest.
Follow the live blog for all the latest news, rumours and updates in the transfer market
Transfer deadline day LIVE: Almiron to Saudi?
Newcastle forward Almiron has become a much-loved figure on Tyneside, but may be moved on with Al Shabab most strongly linked. The Saudi Pro League club are not one of those who have benefitted from the involvement of the country’s Public Investment Fund, but the obvious ties between Newcastle and the nation may make a deal more likely.
His departure could allow Newcastle to invest, with Eddie Howe expressing frustration that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) have hindered the search for additions to his squad.
Transfer deadline day LIVE: Could Rashford make a shock move?
England forward Marcus Rashford is under the microscope again following his alleged hijinks in Belfast last week, which led to internal disciplinary measures being taken by Manchester United.
While United say they have drawn a line under the matter, Rashford is not as settled under Erik ten Hag as he might once have been.
Any departure from Old Trafford in the next day or so would still be regarded as a major surprise but Paris St Germain are reportedly keeping tabs on United’s homegrown 26-year-old.
Transfer deadline day LIVE: Hammers go for Jota
With Said Benrahma reportedly close to sealing a move to Ligue 1 club Lyon, West Ham could target former Celtic winger Jota to shore up the wing.
The Portuguese only swapped the Hoops for the Saudi Pro League last summer but has been heavily linked with a return to the UK.
However, David Moyes’ side could meet resistance from Al-Ittihad given Jota has been in Saudi Arabia for just six months.
Transfer deadline day: Newcastle keeping busy
Newcastle were expected to be one of the biggest movers but they are having to juggle the restrictions imposed by profit and sustainability and financial fair play rules with a desire to strengthen.
Indeed, boss Eddie Howe said this week it was “impossible” to add to their squad without selling first.
Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes have all been linked with moves abroad but Newcastle have managed to resist any overtures thus far and will hope there are no major departures on Thursday.
Transfer deadline day LIVE: Chelsea offloading before buying?
Conor Gallagher has been an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season but with just 18 months left on his contract and no sign of an extension, the England midfielder has been linked with a switch to Tottenham.
Fulham and Wolves are said to be tracking another of Chelsea’s academy products in Armando Broja.
But lightening the books could allow the Blues to follow up reported interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson as well as Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies.
Good morning
