Valencia vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch LaLiga fixture online and on TV today
All you need to know ahead of today’s big fixture in Spain
Barcelona resume their quest to seal a top-four finish under Xavi Hernandez on Sunday, as they head to Valencia in LaLiga.
A draw last time out against local rivals Espanyol, combined with having a game or two in hand over the three sides immediately above them, means the Catalan outfit have dropped out of the Champions League spots and sit in sixth ahead of kick-off at the Mestalla.
It also means Xavi’s side are on a run of just two wins in their last seven now across all competitions, as they fight to find consistency after a busy January and the change in the dugout back in November.
Valencia themselves are on a dismal run of six league games without a win, leaving Los Che in 12th place. A win here puts them back up to ninth, while Barca can go fourth with the points.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
Valencia vs Barcelona kicks off at 3:15pm GMT (4:1pm local time) on Sunday, 20 February at Mestalla.
Where can I watch?
The game will be shown live on LaLiga TV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player app and desktop website.
What is the team news?
Former Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is sidelined, so Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal for Valencia. Gabriel Paulista is a doubt in defence, too.
The visitors have plenty more issues to contend with, starting with suspended defensive duo Gerard Pique and Dani Alves. They are also missing Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Alex Balde as defensive options, so will be relieved Ronald Araujo has made a return from injury in time for the game. Ansu Fati is still out, while Memphis Depay is a doubt.
Predicted line-ups
VAL - Mamardashvili, Correia, Diakhaby, Alderete, Gaya, Soler, Guillamon, Foulquier, Gil, Guedes, Duro
FCB - Ter Stegen, Dest, Araujo, Garcia, Alba, Busquets, F de Jong, Pedri, Adama, F Torres, Gavi
Odds
Valencia 11/4
Draw 11/4
Barcelona 13/12
Prediction
Los Che’s awful recent run doesn’t look to be likely to end any time soon and it’s definitely Barca who have more reasons and motivation to go for the points - but they must tighten up defensively. Xavi’s side to just about edge it. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona.
