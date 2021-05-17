Barnsley and Swansea City will look to move one step closer to Premier League promotion when they meet in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final tonight.

The hosts reached have this stage after manager Valerien Ismael oversaw a remarkable rise up the table, taking the side from 21st to fifth since his appointment in October.

Steve Cooper’s Swansea, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, finished the season in fourth but were in contention for a top-two spot for much of the campaign.

The match at Oakwell tonight will be followed by the return leg at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, with a place in the play-off final at Wembley on 29 May at stake.

Here’s everything need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match takes place at 8:15pm GMT on Monday 17 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 8pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has been passed fit after missing last weekend’s draw with Norwich. Apart from injured defender Ben Williams, Ismael is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Swansea will be without Brandon Cooper after the Wales youth international picked up an ankle injury this week. Cooper has confirmed that there are no further injury concerns, however.

Possible line-ups

Barnsley: Collins; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Dike, Woodrow

Swansea: Woodman; Roberts, Bennett, Cabango, Bidwell; Hourihane, Grimes, Fulton; Lowe, Cullen, Ayew

Odds

Barnsley: 11/10

Draw: 2/1

Swansea: 3/1

Prediction

A scoring draw that leaves the semi-final tie open ahead of Saturday’s second leg. Barnsley 2-2 Swansea