Barnsley host Swansea City in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final this evening with both sides aiming to book a return to the Premier League.

The hosts were 21st in the Championship table when manager Valerien Ismael was appointed in October 2020 but finished the season in fifth as they seek promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 1997.

Swansea last played in the top-flight in 2018 and although Steve Cooper’s side were in contention for an automatic promotion spot for most of the season, the Welsh club fell away over the final weeks of the campaign.

The winners of this tie will meet either Bournemouth or Brentford in the playoff final at Wembley on 29 May in a bid to join Norwich and Watford in securing promotion to the Premier League.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is it?

The match takes place at 8:15pm GMT on Monday 17 May.

How can I watch?

It will air live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 8pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has been passed fit after missing last weekend’s draw with Norwich. Apart from injured defender Ben Williams, Ismael is set to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Swansea will be without Brandon Cooper after the Wales youth international picked up an ankle injury this week. Cooper has confirmed that there are no further injury concerns, however.

Possible line-ups

Barnsley: Collins; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Dike, Woodrow

Swansea: Woodman; Roberts, Bennett, Cabango, Bidwell; Hourihane, Grimes, Fulton; Lowe, Cullen, Ayew

Odds

Barnsley: 11/10

Draw: 2/1

Swansea: 3/1

Prediction

A scoring draw that leaves the semi-final tie open ahead of Saturday’s second leg. Barnsley 2-2 Swansea