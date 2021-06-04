Josh Kay signs new two-year deal with Barrow

Barrow have announced winger Josh Kay has signed a new deal with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old was among those released by Barrow at the end of the season, before new boss Mark Cooper opened talks with him.

Kay has now signed a fresh two-year contract, and Cooper, who took charge last week, said in a statement on Barrow’s official website: “I was really keen to get Josh back into the club as soon as I took the job.

“The pace and creativity that he has are things that I see becoming a real asset for us next season.

“You can never have enough pace and creativity in a team, so I am pleased he’s agreed the deal and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Kay, who joined Barrow after leaving Chesterfield in 2018, scored five goals in 29 league appearances in 2020-21.