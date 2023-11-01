Police arrest 70-year-old man after alleged racist abuse during Barrow vs Morecambe

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cumbria Police have arrested a 70-year-old man after Barrow alleged one of their staff members was racially abused during their home game against Morecambe.

Police said they were investigating “an incident of a racially aggravated hate crime” during Barrow’s 1-0 League Two win against Morecambe on Tuesday night at The So Legal Stadium and that the man remains in custody.

Cumbria Constabulary said in a statement: “Police are investigating an incident of a racially aggravated hate crime that occurred during the Barrow AFC v Morecambe FC football match in Barrow (31 October).

“A 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated Section 4a Public Order Act and remains in police custody.

“Any hate-related incidents will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Meanwhile, Barrow have appealed for witnesses and said they were “conducting a thorough investigation”.

A Barrow statement read: “We are aware of an allegation of racist abuse being directed at a Barrow AFC staff member during Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at The So Legal Stadium.

“The club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor discrimination in all its forms and will take the strongest action possible, including pursuing life bans, for anyone found guilty of racism.

“We will be conducting a thorough investigation and would appeal to any fans who may have witnessed any discriminatory abuse to please come forward.”

Morecambe said in statement they were “aware of an incident that has taken place” during the match.

They added: “Until full details and understanding of the incident have been made clear, the club will not be making any further comment at this time. Morecambe FC stands against all forms of discrimination.”