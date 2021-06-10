Jason Taylor agrees deal to become player-coach at Barrow

Barrow midfielder Jason Taylor has agreed a new two-year deal to become a player-coach at the Sky Bet League Two club.

Taylor has made over 100 appearances for Barrow and will join Mark Cooper’s managerial staff whilst continuing to play for The Bluebirds.

The 34-year-old, who counts Rotherham, Stockport Northampton and Cheltenham among his former clubs, helped Barrow win promotion from the National League in 2019/20 and also played a key role in keeping them in League Two last season.

Cooper, who was appointed Barrow manager last month after five years with Forest Green told his club’s website: “Jason is a player who has played against my teams lots of times.

“I have always been impressed with his leadership and organisational qualities, he’s a winner and he’s someone who can definitely help us both on and off the pitch.”