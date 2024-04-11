Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham travel to Germany to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the first match of a two-legged Europa League quarter-final on Thursday evening.

The Hammers face the German champions-elect in a difficult quarter-final tie, with the German side leading the Bundesliga by 16 points.

Xabi Alonso’s side haven’t lost a game this season in any competition, and are on course to do a treble of the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europa League.

For David Moyes’s side, it’s yet another huge European fixture, with West Ham in their third European quarter-final in a row after winning last season’s Europa Conference League and losing in the semi-finals of the Europa League in 2021/22.

West Ham are doing well in Europe but they will refuse to get carried away with the occasion, knowing that Leverkusen are among the continent’s top teams at the moment.

The Hammers have won just two of their last seven games, beating Wolves 2-1 and hammering SC Freiburg 5-0 in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie.

When is it?

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at the BayArena, Leverkusen.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7.30pm BST.

Team news

The main issue for the Hammers is how to deal with the absence of Jarrod Bowen. The England winger picked up a knock against Wolves at the weekend and will miss the first leg.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola will be assessed ahead of the game, while midfielder Edson Alvarez will miss the game through suspension.

For Leverkusen, Adam Hlozek and Nathan Tella are both doubts after being forced off in Leverkusen’s 1-0 win against Union Berlin.

Exequiel Palacios was absent at the weekend, while the home side will hope to welcome defender Arthur back from a thigh injury. Star striker Victor Boniface recently made his return in the DFB Pokal against Dusseldorf, and came on during the weekend’s Bundesliga game.

Predicted line ups

Bayer Leverkusen XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Iglesias.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio, Ings.

Odds

Leverkusen - 2/5

Draw - 7/2

West Ham - 13/2

Prediction

Leverkusen are unbeaten so far this season, and their 16-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga means that they can afford to put a full-strength team out. The Hammers will do well to take anything positive back to London. Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 West Ham.