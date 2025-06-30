The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Harry Kane highlights Bayern key to upsetting PSG at Club World Cup
The Germans had too much firepower for the Brazilian giants, who exit the competition after winning their group above Chelsea
Harry Kane maintains Bayern Munich will use the “feeling” from defeating Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s Champions League to come out on top in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.
Kane struck a double in the 4-2 win over Flamengo to set up a last eight clash with the European champions.
And ‘FC Hollywood’ came out on top in the group phase of last season’s Champions League, with Kim Min Jae scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.
And now Kane is determined to come out on top, emphasising how Vincent Kompany’s side believe they can beat anybody at their best.
"It's going to be another tough game," Kane told DAZN, who will show every match of the tournament live. "PSG have had an amazing season. We played them earlier in the year and we came out on top.
“We have to try and use that energy, that feeling, in this game. We know it will be difficult.
"But look, we feel like we can beat anyone when we're at our level. We've shown it in the tournament so far.
“It's going to be another tough game. We're going to have to recover well and get ready for it."
Kane also paid credited the Brazilians for their resilience in the last 16 clash, but underlined Bayern’s composure to finish the job.
“It was a really tough game,” Kane admitted. “Tough opponent and difficult conditions. I thought we played really well for large spells of the game.
“But every time we went two goals up, they scored. The last goal eased the nerves a bit and we were able to control the game.”
