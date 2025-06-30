Harry Kane highlights Bayern key to upsetting PSG at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harry Kane maintains Bayern Munich will use the “feeling” from defeating Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s Champions League to come out on top in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Kane struck a double in the 4-2 win over Flamengo to set up a last eight clash with the European champions.

And ‘FC Hollywood’ came out on top in the group phase of last season’s Champions League, with Kim Min Jae scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

And now Kane is determined to come out on top, emphasising how Vincent Kompany’s side believe they can beat anybody at their best.

"It's going to be another tough game," Kane told DAZN, who will show every match of the tournament live. "PSG have had an amazing season. We played them earlier in the year and we came out on top.

“We have to try and use that energy, that feeling, in this game. We know it will be difficult.

"But look, we feel like we can beat anyone when we're at our level. We've shown it in the tournament so far.

“It's going to be another tough game. We're going to have to recover well and get ready for it."

Kane also paid credited the Brazilians for their resilience in the last 16 clash, but underlined Bayern’s composure to finish the job.

open image in gallery Harry Kane scores for Bayern ( Getty )

“It was a really tough game,” Kane admitted. “Tough opponent and difficult conditions. I thought we played really well for large spells of the game.

“But every time we went two goals up, they scored. The last goal eased the nerves a bit and we were able to control the game.”

