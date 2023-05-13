Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683995283

Bayern München vs Schalke 04 LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Allianz Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 13:30
Comments
A general view of the Allianz Arena
A general view of the Allianz Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bayern München take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683995252

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

13 May 2023 17:27
1683993720

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

13 May 2023 17:02
1683992940

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

13 May 2023 16:49
1683991398

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

13 May 2023 16:23
1683991391

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.

13 May 2023 16:23
1683991352

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.

13 May 2023 16:22
1683991319

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

13 May 2023 16:21
1683991262

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

Goal! FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

13 May 2023 16:21
1683991112

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

13 May 2023 16:18
1683991039

Bayern München vs Schalke 04

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.

13 May 2023 16:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in