Bayern München vs Schalke 04 LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Allianz Arena
Follow live coverage as Bayern München take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.
Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.
Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.
RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0.
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, FC Schalke 04 0. Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Dayot Upamecano.
