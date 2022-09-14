Jamal Musiala shines brightest in Bayern and Barcelona’s world of change

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It was a familiar result in Munich, if from unfamiliar faces and teams. That is why Bayern Munich’s 2-0 win over Barcelona was relatively difficult to read into, if still somewhat instructive, and certainly interesting.

What most stood out was that these were two teams trying to find a sense of themselves as much as the goal, which made for an occasionally scrappy game but an entertaining one. That was why Xavi’s post-match comment, that Barcelona are at the start of something but Bayern are a canny - read experienced - side, was somewhat misplaced.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team are going through as much of a transition as Xavi’s, and maybe more of one given that Barca have just taken their best player in Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole was consequently one of a few players that were facing their first proper tests with new clubs. The results were varying.

Lewandowski himself was sharp in getting into positions to score, but not in actually finishing. It was the story of Barca’s game, as Xavi repeatedly lamented a lack of cutting edge, while constantly restating that he was “pissed off” and that his team had been superior. That is open to argument, at the least.

There is also an irony to the Catalan’s comments given that Barca were supposed to have the surest finisher of all on the pitch. This was one of Lewandowski’s worst days at this stadium since leaving Borussia Dortmund. He should have had a hat-trick.

Xavi’s point is further undercut by the fact Sadio Mane had a worse night. He didn’t even get into those positions. He just looked leaden and disconnected from his team’s attack, as displayed by when he and Thomas Muller fell over each other going for the same ball. Nagelsmann naturally stated he is “certain” Mane will succeed for Bayern, but there was an interesting comment added to that.

“He put in so much for Liverpool.” That may be relevant to some of the struggles of Jurgen Klopp’s side, given all the debate about how the long-term members of the team are now feeling the effects of so much intensity. This was not Mane as we know him. He would usually have revelled in the space offered, especially since Jules Kounde - another much-discussed Barca summer signing - so struggled against Alphonso Davies’ sudden bursts from deep. Dayot Upamecano was better at the other end, but struggled with some of Lewandowski’s movement, and Pedri constantly caused problems. Matthijs de Ligt was meanwhile replaced by Lucas Hernandez, who opened the scoring with that header. It was an illustration of the occasional chaos at the core of Barca’s defence, Andreas Christensen not exactly marshalling that backline for the set-piece. There was a 15-minute flurry when Bayern really stepped it up, and Barca struggled to live with them.

It also emphasised a difference between the teams. Whereas Barca were all smooth control, Bayern were sudden spikes. Raphinha was supposed to offer the latter for Xavi, and he did cause problems. He also went close with one trademark long-range effort.

It all added up to two teams who are developing, but still somewhat off the definitive ideal. It’s just Barca who are under pressure to now get there quicker, as this defeat leaves them in a more perilous position in the group. This forthcoming double-header against Internazionale is huge.

Bayern meanwhile have two forgiving fixtures against Viktoria Plzen, that should see them claim 12 points and go through to the last 16.

This was because, perhaps inevitably, it was the players already at these clubs that proved influential. Above all there was Davies and the exceptional Jamal Musiala. It could have been said the latter is developing into one of the most exciting talents in the world, except a performance like this suggests he is already there.

He ran this game. He now runs Bayern. He showed it wasn’t all about this summer's movement.

Musiala was a familiar face, doing otherworldly things.