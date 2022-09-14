Sadio Mane: Julian Nagelsmann calls on new Bayern Munich forward to be ‘more self-confident’
The former Liverpool forward failed to register a shot against Barcelona on Tuesday night
Julian Nagelsmann has urged Sadio Mane to be “more self confident” as he continues to adapt to Bayern Munich’s style of play.
The forward failed to register a shot in their 2-0 Champions League win over Barcelona on Tuesday night with Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane instead on target.
He was substituted in the 70th minute.
The Senegalese has scored five times for the Bundesliga champions since joining from Liverpool but is without a goal in his last four games.
“It’s quite normal as a newcomer, who of course still has to adapt to certain procedures that are a bit different to those at Liverpool,” Nagelsmann said afterwards.
“I already said during the week that I would like him to do certain things more. Maybe less looking for the ball or teammates, and trying to be a bit more self-confident.
“But we are very happy that we have him and he will put his stamp on our game.”
Bayern travel to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
