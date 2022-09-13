✕ Close Lewandowski eager to face his former team, says Barcelona coach Xavi on the eve of facing Bayern Munich

It’s a clash of two European heavyweights tonight as Bayern Munich host Barcelona. Julian Nagelsmann’s team are unbeaten this season but sit third in the Bundesliga, after draws in three of their first six games, and may be starting to wonder if letting prolific forward Robert Lewandowski go to Barcelona this summer was a good idea.

Bayern won their opening Champions League fixture 2-0 away at Inter Milan, thanks to a cute Leroy Sane finish and an own goal from Danilo D’Ambrosio, but they will have to face their former striker without the help of Kingsley Coman who has a hamstring injury keeping him out of the game. Coman has been an integral cog in Bayern’s machine this year, scoring once and setting up another three goals in his five matches so far.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s first European game for the Spanish giants was spectacular with the 34-year-old bagging a hat-trick against FC Viktoria Plzen - who really have drawn the short straw in these group stages. Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres also got on the scoresheet as Barca wrapped up an impressive 5-1 victory over the Czech side. Xavi Hernandez will not fear Bayern Munich and will be hoping his team continue their winning ways this evening.

Follow all the action from the Champions League as Bayern Munich host Barcelona: