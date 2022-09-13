Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Robert Lewandowski returns to his old club as Bayern Munich host Barcelona in the Champions League
It’s a clash of two European heavyweights tonight as Bayern Munich host Barcelona. Julian Nagelsmann’s team are unbeaten this season but sit third in the Bundesliga, after draws in three of their first six games, and may be starting to wonder if letting prolific forward Robert Lewandowski go to Barcelona this summer was a good idea.
Bayern won their opening Champions League fixture 2-0 away at Inter Milan, thanks to a cute Leroy Sane finish and an own goal from Danilo D’Ambrosio, but they will have to face their former striker without the help of Kingsley Coman who has a hamstring injury keeping him out of the game. Coman has been an integral cog in Bayern’s machine this year, scoring once and setting up another three goals in his five matches so far.
Meanwhile, Lewandowski’s first European game for the Spanish giants was spectacular with the 34-year-old bagging a hat-trick against FC Viktoria Plzen - who really have drawn the short straw in these group stages. Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres also got on the scoresheet as Barca wrapped up an impressive 5-1 victory over the Czech side. Xavi Hernandez will not fear Bayern Munich and will be hoping his team continue their winning ways this evening.
Follow all the action from the Champions League as Bayern Munich host Barcelona:
HT Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
This is the first-ever competitive meeting between Sporting and Tottenham Hotspur in any competition.
Tottenham are looking to record Champions League wins in each of their first two matches in the competition in a season for the first time since 2017-18 under Mauricio Pochettino.
HT Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
Sporting’s Marcus Edwards, who played once for Tottenham in the League Cup against Gillingham in September 2016, became the first Englishman to score for a Portuguese club in the Champions League in their 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
He came pretty close to netting against Tottenham too.
HT Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
Half-time: Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
45+2 mins: Marcus Edwards’ effort was the chance of the half but the teams head into the break on level terms. The game got better as it went on, Richarlison had a goal chalked off but Spurs have threatened on occasion.
All three results are very much alive in this one.
Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
45 mins: What a save! What a move from Marcus Edwards! He receives the ball in midfield and weaves his way inside of Eric Dier to sit him down.
Edwards then drives up the pitch, shakes off another defender and knocks the ball out to Francisco Trincao. Trincao slots the ball into the as Edwards continues his run. He gets to it and pokes a shot at goal.
Hugo Lloris drops sharply and gets his right hand to the ball and somehow manages to scoop it wide of the near post!
Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
42 mins: Disallowed goal! Richarlison almost added to his Champions League record after Harry Kane threads it behind the Sporting defence.
Antonio Adan flies off his line but the Brazilian beats him to the ball, knocks it past the goalkeeper and side-foots one into the back of the net only for the offside flag to get raised.
Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
39 mins: At the other end of the pitch Marcus Edwards if given the ball just outside the box and had a go. He leans back and gets underneath the ball, sending it high and wide.
The Sporting forward is disappointed with that effort.
Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
36 mins: Nearly! Spurs are getting closer to this first goal. Kane and Son reignite their old chemistry to get the South Korean into the left side of the penalty area. He shifts way from a defender and hangs the ball up to the middle of the box but it goes over the head of Richarlison and is intercepted before reaching Hojbjerg.
Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
33 mins: Close! Harry Kane drops back to collect the ball before spinning towards goal and threading it into the box for the run of Richarlison.
He gets there ahead of Antonio Adan before squaring it across to Son Heung-min. The pass is off-target and Son takes a bit of time to bring the ball under control.
Sporting get men back to defend his shot but the offside flag goes up and the home side win a free kick.
Sporting 0-0 Tottenham
30 mins: Emerson Royal and Nuno Santos come shoulder-to-shoulder as the Spurs man looks to come down the right wing. He does well to shrug off the midfielder before fizzing a fine pass across the six-yard box but none of his team mates can get to the ball.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies