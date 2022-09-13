Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The big game of the Champions League group stage second matchday takes place in Germany, where heavyweights Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona will face off.

Among many other talking points between the two is the return of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who departed the Allianz Arena for Spain in the summer and has since scored nine goals in six games for his new side.

Those include a hat-trick last week in Group C as Barca swatted aside Viktoria Plzen, while Bayern beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the San Siro.

Domestically, the Bavarians have struggled this term with three straight draws in the Bundesliga - while their Catalunyan rivals have so far won four out of five following a draw on the opening day of the season.

When is Bayern vs Barcelona?

The match kicks off on Tuesday 13 September at 8pm BST at the Allianz Arena.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Bayern’s big loss through injury is Kingsley Coman, with the winger set to miss out again after sitting out the weekend draw. Bouna Sarr is a doubt but wouldn’t start this match anyway. Julian Nagelsmann must decide between two of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane to start in attack.

For Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez has a full squad to pick from including new signings Jules Kounde, Raphinha, Franck Kessie and former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski. One big decision will be over whether youngster Alex Balde continues at left-back or Jordi Alba returns to the line-up, while Marcos Alonso is another option now after signing from Chelsea.

Predicted line-ups

BAY - Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, L Hernandez, Davies, Goretzka, Kimmich, Muller, Musiala, Sane, Mane

FCB - Ter Stegen, S Roberto, Kounde, Araujo, Alba, Busquets, Pedri, F de Jong, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

Prediction

Bayern have had trouble balancing a new-look attack with solidity at the back and individual errors could prove costly against a Barca side which has quickly gelled this season. A surprise away win is on the cards. Bayern 1-2 Barcelona.