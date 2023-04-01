(REUTERS)

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of Bayern Munich for the first time as he looks to take the Bundesliga champions back to the top of the table.

They face current leaders Borussia Dortmund this evening knowing that a victory would be enough for them to regain top spot. This is the 19th time that Bayern and Dortmund have faced each other while occupying the top two places in the Bundesliga table, but only the fifth time that Dortmund have led Bayern in the standings during those occasions.

Despite Bayern recent dominance in this fixture Dortmund will gain confidence from their 2-2 home draw with the reigning champions earlier this season as that result ended a sequence of seven successive Bundesliga defeats to Bayern Munich.

Follow live coverage as Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today: