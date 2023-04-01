Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1680370504

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score and goal updates as Muller brace gives Bayern control

Follow all the action from Allianz Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 01 April 2023 18:35
Comments
(REUTERS)

Thomas Tuchel takes charge of Bayern Munich for the first time as he looks to take the Bundesliga champions back to the top of the table.

They face current leaders Borussia Dortmund this evening knowing that a victory would be enough for them to regain top spot. This is the 19th time that Bayern and Dortmund have faced each other while occupying the top two places in the Bundesliga table, but only the fifth time that Dortmund have led Bayern in the standings during those occasions.

Despite Bayern recent dominance in this fixture Dortmund will gain confidence from their 2-2 home draw with the reigning champions earlier this season as that result ended a sequence of seven successive Bundesliga defeats to Bayern Munich.

Follow live coverage as Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today:

1680370482

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

1 April 2023 18:34
1680370422

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

1 April 2023 18:33
1680370418

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

Second Half begins FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.

1 April 2023 18:33
1680370402

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Julian Brandt.

1 April 2023 18:33
1680370388

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Julian Ryerson.

1 April 2023 18:33
1680369501

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

1 April 2023 18:18
1680369467

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

1 April 2023 18:17
1680369437

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

First Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.

1 April 2023 18:17
1680369337

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 April 2023 18:15
1680369308

Bayern München vs Borussia Dortmund

1 April 2023 18:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in