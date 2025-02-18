Bayern Munich vs Celtic LIVE: Team news and line-ups from Champions League play-off clash
The Bundesliga leaders hold a 2-1 advantage on aggregate after the first leg
Bayern Munich host Celtic in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie with a slim advantage after the German side triumphed 2-1 in the first leg at Celtic Park.
Michael Olise’s 45th minute finish put Bayern ahead away from home and England captain Harry Kane doubled their advantage four minutes later. The Bundesliga leaders looked to be cruising into the last-16 but a goal from Celtic’s Daizen Maeda cut the deficit and gives some hope to Brendan Rodgers side.
There is a slim chance the Scottish side can overturn the deficit and make it into the next round but they have yet to win away from home in this Champions League campaign. In comparison, Bayern have won their last seven home games across all competitions and will be confident of making it through the tie.
Follow all the latest updates from the Champions League with our live blog below:
Bayern Munich early team news
Bayern have no new injury concerns after the draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend, with Joao Palhinha and Alphonso Davies the long-term absentees. Harry Kane should be available despite missing training on Monday.
Vincent Kompany will likely opt for a similar starting eleven to that which began the first leg, with Raphael Guerreiro, Eric Dier, Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane making a return to the side.
Predicted Bayern XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Dier, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Sane; Kane.
How can I watch the match?
Amazon Prime Video customers can watch the action live, with coverage starting at 7pm.
If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.
When is Bayern Munich vs Celtic?
The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 18 February at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
Bayern Munich vs Celtic
Celtic travel to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League play-off tie today, with Brendan Rodgers’ side facing an uphill task to qualify in Germany.
The Scottish champions produced a spirited display last week but fell to a 2-1 loss in the first leg at Celtic Park, with some naivety showing through as Bayern’s superior quality eventually showed.
Goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane gave Bayern the win, and now Celtic travel to Bavaria needing to overturn a deficit if they are to take a place in the competition’s last 16.
And while the Scottish side showed flashes of potential after Daizen Maeda got a goal back in the first leg, they face a mammoth task at the Allianz as they look to pull off what would be one of the club’s most famous victories.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Celtic travel to Germany with the aim of upsetting Bayern Munich.
The Bundesliga leaders hold the advantage in this play-off tie second leg with a one-goal lead and a home crowd.
Celtic will hope to perform close to the same levels as in the first leg though they’ll need to cut out any mistakes if they are to make if past the German giants.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and more throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
