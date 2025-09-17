Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live: Palmer stunner halves Blues deficit in blockbuster Champions League clash

Two European hopefuls will collide in a massive early meeting in the league phase

Will Castle
Wednesday 17 September 2025 21:18 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
'We back ourselves to beat anyone' - Kane on Chelsea clash at the Allianz

Bayern Munich and Chelsea meet in an early collision of possible Champions League contenders in a key week one staging post in the new continental campaign.

The London club return to Europe’s top table laden with silverware, a Europa Conference League crown secured in Enzo Maresca’s first season and backed up with Club World Cup success during the summer. Hopes are high that Chelsea can now contend for prizes of perhaps greater meaning – though a mixed start in the Premier League continued as Brentford snatched a last-gasp equaliser at the weekend.

This will be a useful early test for Maresca’s side against a Bayern team that will harbour ambitions of another Champions League success themselves, and boast Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson in their squad.

The Germans exited at the quarter-final stage last year against an impressive Inter Milan having suffered three defeats during the league phase, and will hope for better this season. A free-scoring start in the Bundesliga, with 14 goals in three games, will leave confidence high for Harry Kane and co. ahead of their opening European outing.

Follow all of the latest from the Allianz Arena with our live blog below:

Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

57 mins: CHANCE! Chelsea undone by the overlaps as Laimer slips Kane into the box.

The English sharpshooter tries to squeeze home but Sanchez’s positioning is just right, using his body to save.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:18

Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

55 mins: Bayern break forward and create a really promising chance as Kane, in acres of space, feeds Diaz in the box.

A few stepovers later and the Colombian fires towards Sanchez’s goal, but his low effort is straight at him.

This game is getting more and more stretched.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:16

Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

52 mins: Silky work by Joao Pedro to try and slip Neto in behind.

The Portuguese cuts in and finds James outside the box, who gets his effort away but fails to trouble Neuer.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:13

Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

50 mins: Alas, he is not ok.

It was a heavy landing from Stanisic and after trying to continue, he goes down showing signs of considerable discomfort.

Boey comes on in his place.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:11

Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

48 mins: Aerial clash between Stanisic and Chalobah, leaving the former on the deck.

The ref takes an unusual amount of time before blowing, allowing Kane to be slipped through the middle before Chelsea thwart the Englishman.

Stanisic is up and looks ok.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:09

BACK UNDERWAY! Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

We’re off again at the Allianz.

One change to note - Tah is replaced for Bayern as Kim Min-jae comes on. Tah was booked in the first half, which could have something to do with that.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:06

Players return to the pitch

The Bayern boys are back out... and here come the Chelsea players.

Looks like the hosts are readying a substitution too.

Second half to come.

Will Castle17 September 2025 21:04

HALF-TIME! Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Will Castle17 September 2025 20:54

HALF-TIME! Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

There’s the whistle!

Chelsea go into the break a goal behind Bayern Munich, and they’ll probably take that.

The Blues fell 2-0 down but managed to halve the deficit through a superb Cole Palmer finish, giving them life.

Bayern have since ramped up the pressure again and are hinting at restoring their two-goal lead.

Enzo Maresca’s side are still very much in touching distance here, but there is work to do.

(Getty Images)
Will Castle17 September 2025 20:49

Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea

45+2 mins: Olise looks to create inside the box and forces a corner.

The delivery is comfortable for Sanchez who catches.

Will Castle17 September 2025 20:49

