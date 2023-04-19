Bayern Munich vs Man City LIVE: Lineups and team news from Champions League quarter-final
Pep Guardiola’s men have a 3-0 lead heading into the second leg
Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League semi finals following a confident performance at the Etihad Stadium against Bayern Munich last week.
Pep Guardiola’s men won 3-0 in the first leg and are now strong favourites to progress with Bayern Munich also struggling in the Bundesliga against Hoffenheim between the two legs of this quarter-final tie.
Bayern boss, Thomas Tuchel, will have to set his side up to attack but will know that method will leave his defence vulnerable to the impressive forward line that City possess. Tuchel has enjoyed success in this competition against Manchester City before, but Bayern’s hopes of progression are surely slim with their visitors in remorseless scoring form.
The winner of this tie will face Real Madrid in the final four after the current Champions League holders defeated Chelsea last night. Carlo Ancelotti’s men progressed 4-0 on aggregate and look on course to regain their title this season too.
Follow all the action as Bayern Munich host Manchester City:
Haaland breaking Champions League records
Erling Haaland has scored 34 goals in just 26 Champions League appearances, rewriting the record books in the process.
Still just 22 and in only his fourth campaign in the competition, the Norway striker is already 19th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and having gone above the likes of Samuel Eto’o, Antoine Griezmann, Kaká and Wayne Rooney.
He is now within sight of Edinson Cavani, Sergio Aguero and Alessandro Del Piero.
'We need a miracle’ – Thomas Tuchel knows Bayern have a mountain to climb
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel concedes his side need a miracle to overcome Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The German giants trail 3-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg of their last-eight tie at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Tuchel believes his side are capable of turning the tie around but knows it is a tall order.
The former Chelsea manager said: “We need a wonder, a miracle. I don’t know if talking about a 4-0 or 5-1 is appropriate – you need to be realistic – but we believe in ourselves.”
Man City are focused says Guardiola
With such a big lead in the tie (3-0 on aggregate) there is the possibility that Manchester City just rest on their laurels and try to coast through the game in Germany.
Pep Guardiola assures that this won’t be the case.
"We are focused on what we have to do to try to control the game.” he said, “We are against one of the most prestigious teams in this competition.
“It is 11 against 11 and we will try to do better than the opponent in this specific game. It would be a mistake to focus on the past."
More from Tuchel
"We will see if there are such things as miracles. I would like to accept the challenge. But we need a good mix of realism and belief that anything is possible if we play at our absolute best. It is our task to ignite a spark among the crowd."
Bayern Munich vs Man City
Bayern have won 16 of their last 18 home matches in the Uefa Champions League. The Allianz Arena is a fortress in this competition but is it strong enough to muster a small football miracle?
Of the last four quarter-final matches played here, Bayern have drawn two and lost two so the signs aren’t looking good.
What happened in the first leg?
Man City put in a scintillating performance to beat Bayern 3-0 in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.
Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put Pep Guardiola’s side in control but Bayern harbour hopes of mounting a dramatic comeback.
With their passionate home fans behind anything is possible for the Bundesliga champions.
Pre-match thought from Tuchel
Bayern Munich head coach, Thomas Tuchel, says there is belief that his side can upset the odds this evening but that his players will need the help of the home crowd to do so.
"We believe in ourselves, and believe we can win this game.” he said, “If we can win both halves then anything can happen, and we know that.
“We are obliged to get the crowd going, give them a spark and deliver a top performance. If we are smart in the duels and present, we can make special things happen, and we’ll go from there."
Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum
Manchester City have submitted a planning application to expand the capacity of the Etihad Stadium to more than 60,000 while adding a hotel, museum and other facilities.
The plans will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium by expanding the north stand with a larger, single upper tier, following a different design to the expansion of the south stand which opened in 2015.
Last week, the Etihad was included on the list of 10 stadia which would host matches if the UK and Ireland’s joint bid for organising Euro 2028 is successful, with the bid quoting a planned new capacity of 61,000.
The plans also include a new covered fan zone, integrated into the stadium behind the north stand, a new club shop, museum and 400-bed hotel, which would also attract business from the new 23,500-capacity Co-op Live Arena which is already under construction next to the stadium.
Man City submit plans to expand Etihad Stadium capacity, add hotel and museum
The plans will add around 7,000 new seats to the stadium be expanding the north stand with a larger, single upper tier.
Bayern Munich vs Man City team changes
Thomas Tuchel sticks with the same 4-2-3-1 formation that he used at the Etihad Stadium but replaces two of his starters.
Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo comes in to replace Alphonso Davies at left-back whilst Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting starts up top ahead of Serge Gnabry.
Unsurprisingly Pep Guardiola names an unchanged Manchester City team to the one that won 3-0 last time out in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich vs Man City line-ups
Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Choupo-Moting
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland
