✕ Close Guardiola: "The best performance of Bayern Munich will be on Wednesday"

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City have one foot in the Champions League semi finals following a confident performance at the Etihad Stadium against Bayern Munich last week.

Pep Guardiola’s men won 3-0 in the first leg and are now strong favourites to progress with Bayern Munich also struggling in the Bundesliga against Hoffenheim between the two legs of this quarter-final tie.

Bayern boss, Thomas Tuchel, will have to set his side up to attack but will know that method will leave his defence vulnerable to the impressive forward line that City possess. Tuchel has enjoyed success in this competition against Manchester City before, but Bayern’s hopes of progression are surely slim with their visitors in remorseless scoring form.

The winner of this tie will face Real Madrid in the final four after the current Champions League holders defeated Chelsea last night. Carlo Ancelotti’s men progressed 4-0 on aggregate and look on course to regain their title this season too.

Follow all the action as Bayern Munich host Manchester City: