Bayern Munich will look to complete their progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 second leg tonight.

The Bundesliga champions won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 1-0 after Kingsley Coman’s guided volley beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, Bayern were dealt a blow right at the end of the game as defender Benjamin Pavard collected a second yellow card and was sent off.

The first leg was a close affair though Bayern were superior in shots and possession something that PSG boss, Christophe Galtier, will try to change this evening. The French side have won all three of their Ligue 1 matches since the defeat to Bayern and have notched up 11 goals in that time with Kylian Mbappe scoring five himself.

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is also expected to play despite an ongoing criminal investigation against him after the 24-year-old was accused of rape. Galtier declined to address the ongoing investigation but did confirm that Hakimi could return after recovering from injury saying: "The aim with our medical staff is for him to be available for the match against Bayern."

Follow all the action from the Champions League last-16 as Bayern Munich host PSG: