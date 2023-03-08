Bayern vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Messi and Mbappe start
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will try to help PSG overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Paris
Bayern Munich will look to complete their progress through to the Champions League quarter-finals when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 second leg tonight.
The Bundesliga champions won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 1-0 after Kingsley Coman’s guided volley beat PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. However, Bayern were dealt a blow right at the end of the game as defender Benjamin Pavard collected a second yellow card and was sent off.
The first leg was a close affair though Bayern were superior in shots and possession something that PSG boss, Christophe Galtier, will try to change this evening. The French side have won all three of their Ligue 1 matches since the defeat to Bayern and have notched up 11 goals in that time with Kylian Mbappe scoring five himself.
PSG defender Achraf Hakimi is also expected to play despite an ongoing criminal investigation against him after the 24-year-old was accused of rape. Galtier declined to address the ongoing investigation but did confirm that Hakimi could return after recovering from injury saying: "The aim with our medical staff is for him to be available for the match against Bayern."
Follow all the action from the Champions League last-16 as Bayern Munich host PSG:
Scott Parker sacked by Club Brugge after just 12 matches in charge
Scott Parker has been sacked by Belgian side Club Brugge, after barely more than two months in the job.
The former Bournemouth and Fulham head coach was appointed on 31 December, but won only two of his 12 matches in charge.
He was dismissed following a thumping defeat to Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with the 5-1 reversal yielding a 7-1 defeat on aggregate.
Scott Parker sacked by Club Brugge after just 12 matches in charge
The former Bournemouth boss has been dismissed for the second time this season
‘Bayern can cause PSG problems'
Sandro Wagner, former Bayern Munich forward has been speaking on DAZN and has backed his former club to do well tonight.
“Bayern could have by a bigger margin in the first leg. If Paris are not fully dedicated to defending tonight, Bayern will cause them problems with their pressing.”
Bayern vs PSG
PSG are in the house. They’ll be heading out for their warm-ups soon.
Bayern vs PSG
Eric Maximin Choupo-Moting was a Paris player between August 2018 and 5th October 2020, before he joined Bayern.
He won two Ligue 1 titles and the 2019/20 Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue with Paris, scoring nine goals in 51 games for the club.
He has 15 goals in his last 18 Bayern games.
Mbappe in Europe
Kylian Mbappe will provide PSG’s biggest threat tonight of that there is no doubt.
He has scored 40 goals in 60 Champions League appearances for Monaco (six) and PSG (34) and is only eight goals away from the all-time top 10 European Cup/Champions League goalscorers list.
PSG’s Achraf Hakimi indicted on rape allegation by French prosecutors
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said Friday.
The prosecutors office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.
Hakimi‘s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said the player “strongly denied accusations made against him,” in a written message to The Associated Press.
Colin said her client being indicted is an “obligatory step for any person being accused of rape” and will allow Hakimi to defend himself by giving him access to the case. Colin also said that some elements collected by the judicial police show, according to her, that Hakimi “in this case has been subjected to a racketeering attempt.”
Achraf Hakimi indicted on rape allegation by French prosecutors
French prosecutors say Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges
Nagelsmann on facing PSG
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann spoke about what it feels like to take on PSG in the Champions League saying: "Paris have a clear identity and habits that you can exploit, but they can hit you on the counter if you get it wrong.
"We need to avoid taking too long to settle into the game. One job we have will be to avoid having too much space behind our back line.
“It will be important to cut off passes to [Lionel] Messi and to keep him from changing direction.”
The difference between the teams
Kingsley Coman’s second half volley in Paris is the only difference between the teams as PSG look to overturn Bayern Munich’s one goal lead tonight.
PSG on the verge of history
This is Paris Saint-Germain’s 15th Champions League campaign. They are just one short of Lyon’s French record of 16.
It is PSG’s 11th outing in Europe’s top flight in succession - also one shy of Lyon’s unbroken run of appearances from 2000/01 to 2011/12.
They have now reached the knockout rounds in all of their last 11 seasons in the competition, last failing to progress beyond the group stage in 2004/05.
Bayern vs PSG team changes
Julian Nagelsmann makes three changes to the Bayern Munich side that defeated PSG in the first leg of this tie. Benjamin Pavard, Joao Cancelo and Leroy Sane are replaced with Alphonso Davies, Josip Stanišić and Thomas Muller.
There are also three changes to the PSG team from that first leg defeat.
Vitinha, Kylian Mbappe and Fabian Ruiz come into the side with Warren Zaire-Emery, Carlos Soler and Neymar dropping out.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies