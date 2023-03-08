Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Saint-Germain must come from behind to progress in the Champions League after Bayern Munich took a first leg lead.

A 1-0 win away from home leaves Julian Nagelsmann’s side in a strong position ahead of hosting the Ligue 1 leaders in Munich.

Bayern have been further boosted by the news of Neymar’s season-ending ankle surgery, though will be all too aware of the threat that their visitors still possess.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi will look to get at a Bayern defence that will be missing Benjamin Pavard, who is suspended.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bayern Munich vs PSG?

Bayern Munich vs PSG is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 8 March at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Bayern Munich will be without Benjamin Pavard, who is suspended, with Josip Stanisic in line to deputise on the right of Julian Nagelsmann’s defensive three. Noussair Mazraoui recently took a break from football due to a heart issue and may not yet be ready to return, while Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are long-term absentees.

News of Neymar’s injury comes as a blow to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Brazilian forward out for the rest of the season. In his absence, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe may be employed as a front two and supported by a strengthened midfield. Achraf Hakimi has been named in Christophe Galtier’s travelling squad despite being under investigation by French police for an alleged rape.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Müller, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Nuno Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Hakimi; Messi, Mbappe

Odds

Bayern Munich win 17/20

Draw 18/5

PSG win 14/5

Prediction

Bayern Munich narrowly progress with a draw at home. Bayern Munich 2-2 PSG (3-2 on aggregate)