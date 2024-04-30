✕ Close Tuchel seeks 'solutions' for 'very dangerous' Bellingham

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final as two of Europe’s greatest clubs meet for a place in the Wembley final.

But at the centre of the action is a battle between two of England’s biggest stars, as Harry Kane takes on his England international team-mate Jude Bellingham at the Allianz Arena. Kane helped Bayern Munich knock out Arsenal in the quarter-finals, while Bellingham kept his cool as Real Madrid stunned holders Manchester City following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

It leaves both of these teams as the favourites to win the Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund facing Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final tomorrow. Bellingham will be attempting to lead Madrid to a record-extending 15th European crown, while Kane is out to end his own personal trophy drought and drag Thomas Tuchel’s beleaguered side to a season-saving Champions League title.

Bayern and Real Madrid are no strangers on this stage. In fact, it’s the most played tie in Champions League history and Real Madrid last triumphed against Bayern in the semi-finals in 2018 on their way to winning their 13th title in Kyiv.

Follow live updates from the Champions League semi-final first leg, below