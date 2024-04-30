Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more ahead of semi-final tonight
It’s Harry Kane vs Jude Bellingham for a place in the Champions League final at Wembley as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid
Bayern Munich host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final as two of Europe’s greatest clubs meet for a place in the Wembley final.
But at the centre of the action is a battle between two of England’s biggest stars, as Harry Kane takes on his England international team-mate Jude Bellingham at the Allianz Arena. Kane helped Bayern Munich knock out Arsenal in the quarter-finals, while Bellingham kept his cool as Real Madrid stunned holders Manchester City following a dramatic penalty shoot-out.
It leaves both of these teams as the favourites to win the Champions League, with Borussia Dortmund facing Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final tomorrow. Bellingham will be attempting to lead Madrid to a record-extending 15th European crown, while Kane is out to end his own personal trophy drought and drag Thomas Tuchel’s beleaguered side to a season-saving Champions League title.
Bayern and Real Madrid are no strangers on this stage. In fact, it’s the most played tie in Champions League history and Real Madrid last triumphed against Bayern in the semi-finals in 2018 on their way to winning their 13th title in Kyiv.
Harry Kane v Jude Bellingham: English generations collide in Champions League semi-final
As Harry Kane already knows, Jude Bellingham isn’t shy about telling people what he thinks. That isn’t necessarily to berate them, either. The 20-year-old has taken to paternalistically encouraging teammates as if he is a senior professional... like, for example, Harry Kane. In most cases, this would infuriate more established players. In Bellingham’s case, it is just part of the package. He ‘walks the walk’, as teammates put it. Kane has even recognised this with England, where his own approach is quieter and more about leadership by example.
The different paths now converge at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday and then the Bernabeu next Wednesday, to see which of England’s two most influential players will get to play at Wembley for the club season’s crowning game. The fact both are seen as potentially making Euro 2024 their tournament, given their own connections with Germany, only offers another layer. This is the highest goalscorer in England’s history, up against the national team’s future, both playing for the present.
Miguel Delaney takes a look at the two English stars of tonight’s semi-final:
Kane v Bellingham: English generations collide in Champions League semi-final
England’s two outstanding leaders have gone on very different journeys to find themselves at the heart of this Champions League showdown between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria
Two giants of European football collide in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on Tuesday (8pm, TNT Sports 1).
What was forecast to be an all-English last-four encounter when the draw for the competition’s latter stages was made is instead a showdown between the two marquee clubs of Germany and Spain after Bayern overcame Arsenal, while Real defeated Man City in the quarter-finals.
It has been a disappointing season for Bayern, who have surrendered their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen, ending 11 years of dominance in Germany.
Thomas Tuchel is set to leave the club at the end of the campaign with Ralf Rangnick the current favourite in the next Bayern Munich manager betting, although there’s been no official confirmation as to who will replace him in the dugout.
Carlo Ancelotti’s men are closing in on the LaLiga crown. The season is heading towards a very exciting climax for Los Blancos, although they’re underdogs with football betting sites to start the semi-final tie with a win on the road.
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction: European giants clash in Bavaria
Follow our Champions League betting tips with the best odds for our Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid predictions
Predicted line-ups
FCB - Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Min-jae, Davies, Goretzka, Pavlovic, Muller, Musiala, Guerreiro, Kane
RMA - Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr
What is the Real Madrid team news?
Real Madrid are definitely without the suspended Dani Carvajal and the injured David Alaba, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a long-term absentee. Jude Bellingham has been ill but should return, while Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are also likely to play after absences.
What is the Bayern Munich team news?
Bayern’s injury concerns remain centred around their speedy attacking options, with each of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry sidelined and set to miss out. Centr-eback Dayot Upamecano is also out, but Alphonso Davies will return after being suspended for the second leg against Man City.
Thomas Tuchel will have to wait on the availability of Jamal Musiala, who will have a fitness test ahead of the game, as will Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt.
When is Bayern vs Real Madrid?
The first leg kicks off at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday 30 April at 8pm BST (9pm CEST).
Good afternoon
The Champions League semi-finals start this week and the initial match-up of the first-leg encounters sees Bayern Munich host Real Madrid, a meeting of two of the three most successful clubs of all time in the European Cup.
It’s the Spanish side who lead the way by a distance, with 14 titles to their name, while Bayern have won six times in total and been to the final on 11 occasions overall - but face a big challenge now to make it a dozen, even if their European form has been considerably better than domestic matters this term.
From an England national team point of view, this is also an intriguing clash as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will be on opposite sides, both having starred for their respective sides this term and set to spearhead the Three Lions’ attack at Euro 2024 this summer.
In Champions League terms, Bayern knocked out Arsenal in the quarters having seen off Lazio in the last 16; Real Madrid beat RB Leipzig in their first knockout tie before dispatching Manchester City on penalties in the quarters.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid prediction and latest odds.
Is Bayern vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Time, channel and how to watch
Borussia Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain will await the victors over two legs in the final at Wembley
