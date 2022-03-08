Kingsley Coman’s late goal in the first leg saw Bayern Munich snatch a 1-1 draw away at RB Salzburg and the Germans will now look to turn that into an aggregate victory at home to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chukwubuike Adamu had put the Austrian side ahead after 21 minutes on home soil but Coman popped up to equalise and extend Bayern’s remarkable record to 22 away games in the Champions League without defeat.

They’re not bad at the Allianz Arena either and after coming through Group E with a perfect record of six wins from six - including beating Barcelona twice - will be confident of reaching the quarter-finals for the tenth time in the last 11 seasons.

Salzburg have reached the last 16 of Europe’s top-tier competition for the first time and their away form when finishing second in Group G was a concern, as they picked up just one point from their three matches on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg tie.

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 March at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where can I watch online and on TV?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What’s the team news?

Bayern are missing a few key men through injury - including Corentin Tolisso, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka - but they will have Thomas Muller available after he returned from illness to play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Salzburg’s injury list is even lengthier as a slew of players are currently unavailable - Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor and Oumar Solet all expected to miss the game.

Okafor and Solet started in the first leg but have been struggling with hamstring and muscular problems respectively in the weeks sinc, meaning Karim Adeyemi and Kamil Piatkowski are in line to start instead.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski.

Red Bull Salzburg XI: Kohn; Kristensen, Piatkowski, Wober, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Seiwald, Aaronson; Adamu, Adeyemi.

Odds

Bayern 1/6

Draw 6/1

Salzburg 14/1

Prediction

Salzburg equipped themselves well in the first leg but Kingsley Coman’s late goal put Bayern in control of the tie. At the Allianz Arena they are almost unstoppable and should have more than enough to reach the quarter-finals. Bayern 3-1 Salzburg (4-2 on aggregate).