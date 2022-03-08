Bayern Munich will look to complete the job and book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals for the tenth time in the last 11 seasons by beating RB Salzburg in the second leg of their last-16 encounter.

Bayern needed a late Kingsley Coman goal to snatch a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg last month, after Chukwubuike Adamu had put the Austrians ahead on 21 minutes.

That equaliser does mean the Bundesliga champions are now heavy favourites to advance and have historically thrived when Austrian teams come to the Allianz Arena - winning all five of their Champions League home games against Austrian visitors, including a 3-1 victory over Salzburg when the two sides locked horns in the group stage of the 2020-21 competition.

Salzburg have won the Austrian Bundesliga for the past eight years but have lost nine of their last 15 away European matches, while being beaten in six of their last nine games in Germany, recording just two wins in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg tie.

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 March at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where can I watch online and on TV?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What’s the team news?

Bayern are missing a few key men through injury - including Corentin Tolisso, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka - but they will have Thomas Muller available after he returned from illness to play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Salzburg’s injury list is even lengthier as a slew of players are currently unavailable - Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor and Oumar Solet all expected to miss the game.

Okafor and Solet started in the first leg but have been struggling with hamstring and muscular problems respectively in the weeks sinc, meaning Karim Adeyemi and Kamil Piatkowski are in line to start instead.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski.

Red Bull Salzburg XI: Kohn; Kristensen, Piatkowski, Wober, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Seiwald, Aaronson; Adamu, Adeyemi.

Odds

Bayern 1/6

Draw 6/1

Salzburg 14/1

Prediction

Salzburg equipped themselves well in the first leg but Kingsley Coman’s late goal put Bayern in control of the tie. At the Allianz Arena they are almost unstoppable and should have more than enough to reach the quarter-finals. Bayern 3-1 Salzburg (4-2 on aggregate).