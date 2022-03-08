Bayern Munich will be heavy favourites to advance into the Champions League quarter-finals when they host RB Salzburg in the second leg of their last-16 clash.

Bayern needed a late Kingsley Coman goal to snatch a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena in the first leg last month, after Chukwubuike Adamu had put the Austrians ahead on 21 minutes.

But having got that, the German side will now be confident of dispatching Salzburg, who have won just once away from home in the Champions League over the past two seasons - drawing once and losing on four occasions in that time.

Bayern, who are trying to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the tenth time in the past 11 years, also have a perfect record of five wins from five when hosting an Austrian opponent in European competition - scoring 15 goals and conceding just three in those games - although they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in the league at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second leg tie.

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 March at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where can I watch online and on TV?

All Champions League matches are on BT Sport this season. This fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What’s the team news?

Bayern are missing a few key men through injury - including Corentin Tolisso, Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka - but they will have Thomas Muller available after he returned from illness to play against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Salzburg’s injury list is even lengthier as a slew of players are currently unavailable - Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh, Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor and Oumar Solet all expected to miss the game.

Okafor and Solet started in the first leg but have been struggling with hamstring and muscular problems respectively in the weeks sinc, meaning Karim Adeyemi and Kamil Piatkowski are in line to start instead.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez; Gnabry, Kimmich, Musiala, Coman; Muller, Sane; Lewandowski.

Red Bull Salzburg XI: Kohn; Kristensen, Piatkowski, Wober, Ulmer; Camara; Capaldo, Seiwald, Aaronson; Adamu, Adeyemi.

Odds

Bayern 1/6

Draw 6/1

Salzburg 14/1

Prediction

Salzburg equipped themselves well in the first leg but Kingsley Coman’s late goal put Bayern in control of the tie. At the Allianz Arena they are almost unstoppable and should have more than enough to reach the quarter-finals. Bayern 3-1 Salzburg (4-2 on aggregate).