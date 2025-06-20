Bayern Munich cannot get complacent after 10-0 Auckland thrashing, says Vincent Kompany

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bayern Munich strolled to a 10-0 win over Auckland City in their Club World Cup opener but there will be no room for complacency when they face Boca Juniors in a much tougher test, head coach Vincent Kompany has insisted.

The Bavarians hit double digits to record the biggest ever win in the Club World Cup, giving Auckland’s team of part-timers a stark reality check to the powers of Europe’s elite.

But against Argentinian giants Boca, Bayern should not expect another free hit.

Boca came close to winning their opener against Benfica but let a two-goal lead slip away in a 2-2 draw with the Portuguese side, and Kompany said they presented a real threat on the transition.

"We know the quality of the tournamentm every team taking part here is a winning team," Kompany said ahead of Friday’s game.

"Boca are a very dangerous team in the transition game. They believe in their moments. The team spirit is good. We have respect for Boca. But we're looking at ourselves and want to bring our qualities to the game."

Kompany said they were familiar with the Argentine style of play with many of the country's players plying their trade in Europe.

"We know a lot of Argentinian players from the European leagues. It's a football we understand very well," he added. "It might feel a bit like an away game. But we want to be Bayern Munich. We have to show the right emotion."

Kompany was happy to welcome attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala and centre back Dayot Upamecano back into the side after missing over two months with injuries.

Germany's Musiala, who scored 12 goals as Bayern secured their 34th Bundesliga title, came off the bench to score a hat-trick against Auckland on Sunday.

"Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano haven't played for a long time,” Kompany said. “We're very happy that they're back and fit. Integration is an important issue and we have to look at it. Otherwise, everyone's 100 per cent fit.”

Additional reporting from Reuters