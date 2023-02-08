Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Belgium have appointed Domenico Tedesco as their new head coach, replacing the departed Roberto Martinez.

The manager, who is Italian-born but has worked almost his entire career in Germany after moving there as a youngster, was formerly in charge of Schalke and Spartak Moscow. He has been without a role since September, when he left RB Leipzig following nine months in charge.

Tedeso is to sign a contract until the end of Euro 2024, Belgium have announced.

The national football association decided on the 37-year-old through a taskforce which included RBFA directors and Club Brugge president Bart Verhaeghe.

Tedesco’s appointment comes after a disappointing World Cup for the Red Devils, who failed to progress from the group stage in Qatar, finishing behind Croatia and Morocco and beating only debutants Canada.

Martinez exited the role immediately following the finals and has since been appointed the national team boss of Portugal.

“For me it is a great honour to be the new head coach of Belgium,” Tedesco said upon his appointment. “I’m really looking forward to the task and I’m extremely motivated. I had a very good feeling right from the first conversation.”

His first game in charge will be against Sweden in March, in a European Championships qualifier; Belgium will also face Austria, Azerbaijan and Estonia in Group F.

Belgium’s announcement labels Tedesco as being “known as a modern coach with top-level international experience, who likes to play an offensive style of football with plenty of forward pressure.”

They also state his “mission is to qualify the Belgian Red Devils for Euro 2024 in Germany”.

Separately, the Belgian FA have also announced Frank Vercauteren will be appointed as their sports director of football. The former international player has previously been interim boss of the national team and also managed Anderlecht, Sporting CP and clubs across Russia and Asia.