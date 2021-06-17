Belgium face Denmark in their second fixture of Euro 2020.

Roberto Martinez’s side kicked off their tournament in style with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku either side of a Thomas Meunier tap in.

As for Denmark, they lost their restarted match with Finland 1-0 after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

The game remarkably resumed two hours later, and a Joel Pohjanpalo header gave the Finns the win on a traumatic day in Copenhagen.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 5pm BST at Parken Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on ITV1 with coverage starting from 4:30pm BST. It can also be streamed online via ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Kevin De Bruyne is recovering well from his facial fractures and could return to the squad, but Leicester’s Timothy Castagne is out after suffering similar injuries versus Russia. Jan Vertonghen may miss this match after picking up an ankle knock, but Axel Witsel could return from an Achilles issue. Eden Hazard may start after seeing game time in the win over Russia.

Christian Eriksen will likely be replaced by Brentford’s Mathias Jensen, but manager Kasper Hjulmand could bring in Andreas Cornelius or Kasper Dolberg to bolster the attack. Simon Kjaer’s welfare will be assessed after the captain had to be substituted following the incident with Eriksen.

Predicted line-ups:

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vermaelen, Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard, Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco

Denmark: Schmeichel, Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Jensen, Poulsen, Dolberg, Braithwaite

Odds:

Belgium: 19/20

Draw: 9/4

Denmark: 3/1

Prediction:

This will likely be an emotional affair as Denmark players return to action in front of their home fans for the first time since Saturday, but unfortunately I don’t see the Danes springing a surprise against the leader in the world rankings. 2-0 Belgium.