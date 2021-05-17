Belgium confirm squad for Euro 2020

Belgium have revealed their squad for Euro 2020 with Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard named among a strong 26-man squad for the world’s No1 ranked team.

Manager Roberto Martinez sprung no major surprises, with Real Sociedada’s Adnan Januzaj and Liverpool’s Divock Origi the most notable names to miss the cut.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels.

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen.

Wing-backs: Yannick Carrasco, Timothy Castagne, Nacer Chadli, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier.

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Dennis Praiet, Youri Tlielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel.

Forwards: Jeremy Doku, Eden Hazard, Dries Martens, Leandro Trossard.

Strikers: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Romelu Lukaku.

