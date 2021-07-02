Belgium’s golden generation face date with destiny against Italy

They did not win a corner against Portugal, yet the European tour of the world’s No 1 ranked team – a status held for 1,000-plus days – goes on. Belgium’s brand of Doing What’s Necessary, as seen in St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, and Seville will play to a crowd in Munich next.

Roberto Martinez, the football romantic, has pulled on a pragmatic costume. This has been in part due to the conditions of pandemic football, the hectic travel schedule that teams like England haven’t needed to contend with, imperfect preparations due to injuries to key personnel, and the reality that it’s the most solid rather than aesthetically pleasing teams that power through the decisive stages of a tournament.

His delight in the aftermath of Belgium surviving an offensive onslaught from Portugal was to enthuse about their superior wiliness.

“As a coach I couldn’t be prouder,” Martinez said. “We played against the best team in Europe in ‘knowing how to win’. It was the biggest test there is.”

Portugal had the ball, the chances and Cristiano Ronaldo on the verge of the record he has craved breaking. Yet they could not match Belgium in surety and structure.

Martinez’s men, who equalled their longest winning streak at major tournaments with that 1-0 victory, have built a strong base to arm their main weaponry: Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

The latter’s ankle issue, sustained against Portugal, is an almighty concern given his return from a fractured eye and nose socket against Denmark unlocked the team, propelling them to this point.

The midfielder is not expected to be 100 per cent match fit for the quarter-final against Italy, but Belgium’s strengths stretch beyond his gold dust and that of Lukaku.

The fact that Eden Hazard is also a doubt yet it is not detrimental news speaks to a steely set-up.

The back three of Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen and Jan Vertonghen, in addition to the relentless wing-backs Thorgan Hazard and Thomas Meunier, have been the foundation for Belgium’s success.

They have only conceded one goal in four games during an incredibly emotive, high-intensity opening against Denmark in their second group match.

And despite not being overly expansive or employing an attack-skewed approach, Martinez’s charges have scored eight.

They are consistent, have credence in themselves, and even when they have looked fallible, as was the case against Denmark and Portugal, Belgium are able to turn to grit.

They have navigated obstacles well, not stumbling after the retirements of core trio Vincent Kompany, Marouane Fellaini and Mousa Dembele.

Axel Witsel, so crucial to the balance of the team, suffered an Achilles injury in January and was not fit, let alone match-fit, heading into the Euros. Yet Belgium found a way without him and he has been immense since returning to the fold.

Martinez has also had to deal with the De Bruyne setbacks, plus Eden Hazard’s deterioration since his switch from Chelsea to Real Madrid in 2019. Not many managers and squads can cope with the fading of such an electric attacking light with such little hassle.

Christian Eriksen’s harrowing cardiac arrest episode also hit a squad containing several of his current and former club teammates quite hard as already detailed in these pages.

Belgium’s biggest hurdle, however, could come next as they contend with an Italy that have displayed panache, belief and similar tenacity under Roberto Mancini.

The man with the highest win rate of anyone that has taken charge of the Azzurri has proven that their impressive qualifying campaign and phenomenal victorious streak under his tenure was no fluke: Italy have been the easiest team to watch at this major tournament, even when they were on the ropes against Austria.

The sides duelling it out in Munich on Friday have been the most complete at the showpiece, which should be quite the tactical battle.

Belgium cannot escape the extra pressure of feeling like it is the final chance for their golden generation to convert a stunning hand and overflowing promise into silverware.

Their starting XI against Portugal had an average age of 30 years and 148 days – time is quite literally running out.