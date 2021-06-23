Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the men’s international goal record of 109 goals after scoring a brace for Portugal against France at Euro 2020.

The 36-year-old draws level with Iran’s Ali Daei and has now scored five goals at this summer’s tournament.

Ronaldo already became the all-time record scorer at the European Championship after a double against Hungary took him past France’s Michel Platini and his current tally is now up to 14.

After also scoring in the 4-2 loss to Germany, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in Budapest with a penalty and added another from the spot when he equalised against France to make it 2-2.

Karim Benzema also scored twice in the thrilling conclusion to Group F.

Should Portugal progress, Ronaldo would be poised to win the golden boot, with his double taking him two clear of his nearest rivals in the current standings.