Belgium vs Wales live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
Belgium vs Wales team news, predicted line-ups and everything you need to know ahead of Nations League match
Wales face old rivals Belgium in Brussels tonight with relegation from the Uefa Nations League in Cardiff, as Rob Page’s side also continue their preparations ahead of the World Cup.
Wales come into the international break bottom of League A’s Group 4 and they will be relegated if Poland, who are three points above them, better their result against the Netherlands.
Wales face Poland in their final group stage match on Sunday in Cardiff but their fate could already be sealed if they lose to Belgium and the Poles get a point.
Time is also running out ahead of the World Cup in November, with this match against Belgium being their penultimate match before their opening game against the United States in Qatar.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match.
When is Belgium vs Wales?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Thursday 22 September.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Premier League Sports 1 and on Channel S4C in Wales. It can also be watched live on the Premier Sports player.
What is the team news?
Wales have several selection issues, with Tottenham defender Ben Davies joining Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Harry Wilson on the sidelines. Gareth Bale will face a late fitness test following his arrival from Los Angeles.
Belgium will be without Romelu Lukaku as the Inter Milan striker has been out since August with a thigh injury, but Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard should feature.
Predicted line-ups
Belgium: Courtois; Boyata, Denayer, Alderweireld; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E. Hazard
Wales: Hennessey; Rodon, Ampadu, Mepham; N. Williams, Morrell, Smith, Norrington-Davies; James, Johnson; Moore
Odds
Belgium: 2/5
Draw: 21/5
Wales: 8/1
