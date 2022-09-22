Jump to content

Is Belgium vs Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Belgium vs Wales team news, predicted line-ups and everything you need to know ahead of Nations League match

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 22 September 2022 08:08
Comments
(Getty Images)

Wales continue their World Cup preparations against Belgium in Brussels tonight, but the more immediate concern will be avoiding relegation from their Uefa Nations League group.

Rob Page’s side have picked up just one point from their first four games against Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland will be relegated back to League 2 if results tonight do not go their way.

Wales will be relegated if they lose or draw to Belgium and Poland better their result against the Netherlands.

If Wales can get a morale-boosting win against Belgium, they could stay up if they beat Poland in Cardiff in their final group fixture on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Belgium vs Wales?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Thursday 22 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Premier League Sports 1 and on Channel S4C in Wales. It can also be watched live on the Premier Sports player.

What is the team news?

Wales have several selection issues, with Tottenham defender Ben Davies joining Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Harry Wilson on the sidelines. Gareth Bale will face a late fitness test following his arrival from Los Angeles.

Belgium will be without Romelu Lukaku as the Inter Milan striker has been out since August with a thigh injury, but Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard should feature.

Predicted line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Boyata, Denayer, Alderweireld; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E. Hazard

Wales: Hennessey; Rodon, Ampadu, Mepham; N. Williams, Morrell, Smith, Norrington-Davies; James, Johnson; Moore

Odds

Belgium: 2/5

Draw: 21/5

Wales: 8/1

