Ben Chilwell injury: Chelsea and England defender ruled out of World Cup
A scan has revealed a ‘significant injury’ just two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar
Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury in a major blow to both the Chelsea defender and England.
Chilwell limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and a subsequent scan has revealed a “significant injury” just two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar.
Chelsea said in a statement: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”
more to follow...
