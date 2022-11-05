Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury in a major blow to both the Chelsea defender and England.

Chilwell limped out of Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in midweek and a subsequent scan has revealed a “significant injury” just two weeks before the start of the tournament in Qatar.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Following the injury sustained in our recent game against Dinamo Zagreb, Ben has undergone a scan on his hamstring. Results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury and the defender is unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup. Ben will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”

