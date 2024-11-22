Ben White ruled out for ‘months’ as Arsenal hit by latest injury blow
The full-back underwent a knee operation during the international break and the extent of the injury blow has been confirmed
Ben White will be out for “months” after undergoing knee surgery, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.
The full-back had an operation during the international break and is set for a significant spell on the sidelines.
It’s the latest injury blow for the Gunners in what has been a difficult season in terms of absences.
The 27-year-old had missed spells of the season due to the injury, before the decision was made to undergo the procedure.
“It’s been different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing. It’s not been improving,” Arteta explained on Friday.
“It got to a point where we have to protect the player. Unfortunately it’s going to be a few months.”
