Benfica host Ajax in the first leg of the round of 16 Champions League match on Wednesday evening.

The hosts will be aiming to continue their march to a first Champions League title since 1962, while Ajax are targeting the trophy for the first time since 1995.

Benfica have had an incredible run in the tournament so far, defeating Barcelona 3-0 to clinch a qualification spot alongside Bayern Munich.

They have a chance to squeak past Ajax but it will be tricky as they side are on a 10-game winning streak. The two clubs have met four times previously with Ajax winning twice. Benfica claiming the victory once and the teams drawing once.

But how will they one shake out? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Wednesday, 23 February at the Estádio da Luz.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on BT Sport 3 and subscribers can also steam the game on BT’s website and app.

Team news

Benfica don’t have any injuries or suspensions to trouble their selection but they do have five players who will be walking on egg shells.Julian Weigl, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Mario, Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo will all be suspended for the second leg if they pick up a booking.

Ajax, however, could be without star man Jurrien Timber through injury and Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg are still out of contention

Predicted line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Lazaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Everton; Yaremchuk, Nunez

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Schuurs, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Klaassen; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller

Odds

Benfica - 10/3

Draw - 11/4

Ajax - 3/4

Prediction

Both clubs are underdogs in the competition as a whole but against each other it could go either way. Benfica may have the home advantage but Ajax are building well and their performances have shown promise. Benfica 1-2 Ajax.