Benjamin Mendy suing Man City in ‘multi-million-pound’ claim over unpaid wages

Benjamin Mendy is taking former club Manchester City to court after launching a “multi-million-pound” claim over unpaid wages.

Mendy, 29, left City at the end of his contract this summer. He was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in January. In July, after a retrial, Mendy was also acquitted of one charge of rape and one charge of attempted rape.

The former France defender cited "unauthorised deductions from wages" and alleges City stopped paying him after he was initially charged and held in custody in September 2021.

A statement from Nick De Marco KC, who is acting on behalf of Mendy, read: ”Manchester City FC failed to pay Mr Mendy any wages at all from September 2021, following Mr Mendy being charged with various offences all of which he was subsequently acquitted of, until the end of his contract in June 2023. The claim will come before an Employment Tribunal."

Manchester City did not comment when approached by The Independent.

In August, the High Court heard Mendy was selling his house in a bid to avoid bankruptcy.

HM Revenue and Customs is seeking a bankruptcy order against the French left-back over a tax debt of nearly £800,000, a specialist judge was told.

Mendy, who joined City from French club AS Monaco in 2017 in a £52m deal, signed for a new club, FC Lorient, days after he was cleared of rape charges in July. He has since made three substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 side.

Mendy won three Premier League titles with City and made his last appearance for the club in August 2021.

Includes reporting from PA