Manchester United confident over Benjamin Sesko injury despite withdrawal from Slovenia squad
The striker came off during Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham
Manchester United are confident that Benjamin Sesko avoided a major injury when he limped off against Tottenham.
The £73m striker came off in Saturday’s 2-2 draw, leaving United to complete the game with 10 men and giving them a concern he faced a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
But while Sesko has pulled out of the Slovenia squad and will miss their World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Sweden, United are hopeful he will be back soon.
Sesko will be assessed at United’s Carrington training complex as they wait to see if he will be available for their next game, against Everton on 24 November.
The summer signing from RB Leipzig has scored two goals in 12 games for United and dropped to the bench on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez, who is yet to play this season, will train with Argentina this week, though he will not feature in their game against Angola. A member of United’s performance team will be with Martinez as he continues his recovery.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments