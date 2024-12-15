Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bernardo Silva accused Manchester City of playing like “under-15s” as he ripped into the “stupid decisions” his team made in the final minutes of their spectacular collapse against Manchester United.

City lost for the eighth time in 11 matches despite taking the lead into the 88th minute of their home Manchester derby at the Etihad, as Amad Diallo inspired a dramatic comeback for the visitors.

Diallo first punished a back-pass from Matheus Nunes to win a penalty for Bruno Fernandes, before the winger latched onto a long ball to round Ederson and squeeze a finish into the net.

It continued City’s miserable run under Pep Guardiola, who said after the champion’s latest defeat that he was “not good enough”, and Bernardo said the team “deserve to lose” based on their performance.

“We deserved what happened,” Silva told Sky Sports. “At this level a game or two is unlucky. We can’t say this is lucky or unlucky - 10 games it’s not about that.

"Minute 87 in a derby, winning 1-0 and our corner ends in a penalty for them, if we make these stupid decisions with three or four minutes to go you deserve to pay for that. Looking at the game I think there was only one team that could win the game, but at the end we lost.

"It’s not one game, it’s a lot of games lately. We have to look at ourselves. You can say oh t’s a bit unlucky, no. It’s the decisions you make. Today in the last minute we played like under-15s.”

City had led through Josko Gvardiol’s 36th-minute header but rarely looked comfortable in the game and it all unravelled in stunning fashion at the death.

“I’m the boss, I’m the manager, I have to find solutions but I don’t find solutions,” Guardiola said. “This is a big club and when you lose eight something is wrong. You can say the schedule is tough or the injuries to players, but no.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola’s side are fifth (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I’m the manager and I’m not good enough, simple as that. I have to find a way to talk to them, to train them in the way we need to play, to press the way we need to press. I’m not good enough. I’m not doing well. That is the truth.”

Guardiola signed a new two-year contract in November at a point when City had lost four in a row, saying he did not feel he could leave the club at a difficult time. Now he is facing questions as to how – and when – he can stop the rot.

“I’m here,” Guardiola said. “I’m responsible. It would be easy for me to say we lost because of this action or this player or this situation but football is a team.

“I’m completely convinced in what I’m saying, that I’m not good enough to find a way for them to feel peace in their bodies and their minds. I want it desperately. I’m here to try and I will try again and again but that is the reality.”

Includes reporting from PA