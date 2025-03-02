Bernd Leno is Fulham’s hero as they knock holders Man Utd out of FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United’s FA Cup title defence came to an end at home to Fulham as Bernd Leno saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee’s spot-kicks to send Marco Silva’s men through to the quarter-finals on penalties.

The Red Devils reached the final in both seasons under Erik ten Hag, but Ruben Amorim’s stumbling side saw their dreams extinguished in the fifth round on Sunday as the Whites reached the final eight for the second time in three campaigns.

Leno was Fulham’s hero as the goalkeeper produced a pair of saves in a 4-3 shootout win after an end-to-end encounter finished 1-1 after extra-time, with a home quarter-final against Crystal Palace the reward.

Progress was particularly sweet given Silva was sent off along with Willian and Aleksandar Mitrovic during a minute of madness in a quarter-final collapse at Old Trafford two years ago.

Calvin Bassey’s header in first-half stoppage-time gave Fulham the lead this time, only for Bruno Fernandes to delight frustrated United fans – and silence outspoken former skipper Roy Keane – with a great first-time equaliser.

Both sides had chances to win the fifth-round tie before it reached penalties, when Leno denied Lindelof and Zirkzee to seal a famous Old Trafford win.

The tie started with players emerging under banners protesting ticket pricing, with one reading ‘stop exploiting loyalty’ and another saying ‘£66, your debt not ours’ in reference to United’s mid-season ticket rises and the Glazers.

The hosts began brightly and Fernandes tested Leno with an early snapshot, before out-of-sorts Rasmus Hojlund turned wide and Christian Eriksen saw an attempt to bend home stopped.

But United lacked creativity and became sloppier, with Sasa Lukic wasting a great chance after being allowed to meet Alex Iwobi’s cross from close range as Fulham began to pose increasing problems.

Zirkzee directed a Fernandes cross wide but it was Silva’s side that would strike the first blow in stoppage-time.

Fernandes led disputes over the award of a corner that Andreas Pereira sent over from the right, with Rodrigo Muniz nodding on for Bassey to head home at the far post, sparking bedlam in the away end and boos at the break.

Play was as flat as the atmosphere when the second period got under way, leading to early changes from Amorim and an enforced one for Silva as Emile Smith Rowe replaced hobbling Adama Traore.

United’s continued meekly and their fans became frustrated, with Fernandes’ hopeful effort from distance the best they could muster.

Leno comfortably held that attempt but opposite number Andre Onana, who has faced intense criticism recently, did far better when stopping a Smith Rowe strike.

Hopeful cheers greeted Chio Obi’s introduction along with Casemiro, with the rejigged side soon relieved to see impressive Matthijs de Ligt block a Pereira attempt after wriggling past Lindelof.

United were underwhelming but their captain’s quality brought parity in the 71st minute.

Fernandes met Diogo Dalot’s cutback from the left with a smart left-footed shot that skipped past Leno to the delight of the United hordes.

Fulham reacted well to the setback, with Muniz stopped and Pereira missing the target after substitute Alejandro Garnacho mishit an effort at the other end.

Onana got down brilliantly to tip a Smith Rowe shot around the post in stoppage-time, with Obi heavily involved in United’s attempt to settle things before extra-time.

First the 17-year-old dragged across goal after showing strength – rather than going down – under pressure from Bassey, then he laid off for Zirkzee to brilliantly put Garnacho behind to get a stabbed shot on goal.

Obi’s effort wide after De Ligt bundled on proved the final action of regular time.

Recent signing Ayden Heaven came on for United debut in place of injured Maguire in extra-time, which started with Garnacho blasting the ball into side netting.

Teenager Obi continued to show flashes of promise, most notably forcing a fantastic tipped save by Leno from a tight angle just before the break.

Onana did well to stop a Ryan Sessegnon strike between Garnacho and Casemiro misses in the second period of extra-time.

Both sides scored their first three penalties, but Leno saved Lindelof’s attempt to give Fulham the upper hand.

Antonee Robinson swept home and Leno denied Zirkzee to end the contest.