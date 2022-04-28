Beth England and Sam Kerr on target as Chelsea extend WSL lead with Tottenham win
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham: A second win over Spurs in a week saw the Blues open up a four-point gap over Arsenal in the title race
Chelsea took another step towards a third-successive Women‘s Super League title with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Kingsmeadow.
Beth England and Sam Kerr scored as Chelsea opened up a four-point lead on second-placed Arsenal, who have three games left to the Blues’ two.
Chelsea had won 3-1 at Tottenham on Sunday and were in front after 19 minutes when a short corner routine saw Jonna Andersson cross and England head home.
Pernille Harder almost added another for Emma Hayes’ side before Spurs equalised through Kerys Harrop’s header on the stroke of half-time.
But Kerr met Harder’s cross moments later to restore Chelsea‘s lead.
Erin Cuthbert struck a post late on as the hosts, who have remaining games at Birmingham and at home to Manchester United, claimed a precious three points.
