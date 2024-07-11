Beth Mead shuts down tweet that ignored England Women’s achievements

Support truly

Beth Mead responded to a tweet claiming Gareth Southgate was the “only England manager” to reach two major international finals.

England men’s team reached the final of Euro 2024 in the face of criticism, battling through unconvincing performances against Slovakia and Slovenia, and needing a penalty shoot-out to beat Switzerland, they overcame the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Southgate’s side will play in the final in Berlin on Sunday, and one commenter on Twitter proclaimed the England manager as the “only England manager to reach two major international finals”, angering one of the women’s players.

Lionesses and Arsenal forward Mead was part of Sarina Wiegman’s squad who ended the nation’s 56-year wait for a trophy when they won the European Championship in front of a sold-out Wembley in 2022.

Beth Mead was a key part of England’s Euro 2022-winning team ( Getty Images )

Wiegman also led England to the World Cup final in 2023 in Australia, when they were beaten by Spain. Although Mead was absent from that occasion having sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament in 2022.

Mead replied on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting the tweet and adding: “Hmm beg to differ” to the commenter.

Southgate has not yet matched the achievements of Weigman, who already has a European trophy with England to her name, but would do so if his side can beat an impressive Spain outfit on Sunday.

Under Southgate, England have come the closest of any men’s team to end the wait for another major international trophy to add to their 1966 World Cup, and this is the first time they have reached a final on foreign soil.

England women’s victory also came at home, while the men reached the final in the postponed 2021 tournament, which was also at Wembley Stadium.