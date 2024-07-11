Gareth Southgate responded to the criticism he has faced as England manager throughout Euro 2024 after the Three Lions dramatically booked their place in the final, admitting that “we all want to be loved”.

Ollie Watkins scored in the 90th minute to secure a 2-1 win against the Netherlands, combining with fellow substitute Cole Palmer before firing in the winner.

The goal - and England’s performance on the night - silenced some of Southgate’s doubters, and the manager emotionally reflected on reaching another major final at full-time.

“We all want to be loved, right?” he told reporters.

“When you are doing something for your country and you are a proud Englishman, when all you read is criticism… it is hard.

“To be able to celebrate a second final is very, very special. We have given people some amazing nights, some of the best nights in 50 years.”