Fran Kirby returns to Lionesses squad as Sarina Wiegman reveals Beth Mead decision

England star Fran Kirby has been named in the Lionesses squad for the first time in eight months after returning from a knee injury - but Beth Mead misses out despite her own recovery from a ruptured ACL.

Kirby and Mead were key players as England won the Euros but both missed out on this summer’s Women’s World Cup because of significant injuries, and were major absentees as the Lionesses were defeated by Spain in the Sydney final.

Kirby underwent surgery at the end of last season and made her first start of the campaign in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over West Ham at the weekend - Mead, however, only returned to the pitch on Sunday as a late substitute in Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback win against Aston Villa, where she set up Alessia Russo’s winner.

But manager Sarina Wiegman has decided that this month’s double-header against Belgium in the Uefa Nations League has come too soon for the Euros golden boot winner. The Lionesses face Belgium in Leicester on 27 October before the return fixture in Leuven on 31 October.

Mead had said after her return to the pitch that she was hoping for a recall and insisted she was “ready” to make the Lionesses squad, but Wiegman said the 28-year-old was “not close” after only just returning to the pitch following nine months out. Wiegman said Mead still needed time to “build” her fitness after such a lengthy lay-off.

Mead inspired Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback against Villa (Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh returns having missed last month’s win against Scotland and defeat to the Netherlands due to a calf injury. Wiegman has meanwhile handed first senior call-ups to 20-year-old Grace Clinton, who is on loan at Tottenham from Manchester United, as well as 19-year-old Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

The Lionesses were beaten by the Netherlands last month in Nations League Group A1 and head into the double-header against Belgium third in the standings. England must win the group to have a chance of qualifying for next summer’s Paris Olympics as part of Team GB.

England squad for Belgium double-header

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur, loan from Manchester United),Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Manchester City), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)