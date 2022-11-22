England star Beth Mead suffers ruptured ACL in potential World Cup blow
The Lionesses will kick off their World Cup campaign on July 22
England forward Beth Mead is a doubt for next summer’s Women’s World Cup after her club Arsenal confirmed she had ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament.
Mead was forced off in the closing stages of Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League on Saturday and her club said that the Euro 2022 golden boot winner now faces an “extended period on the sidelines” because of the injury.
Mead scored six goals in the summer as England were crowned European champions. The 27-year-old was also named player of the tournament and she finished second to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas in the Women’s Ballon d’Or
The Lionesses will be one of the favourites when the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand in July.
Sarina Wiegman’s team play their opening game on July 22 and although Arsenal did not put a timescale on the injury, the forward now faces a race against time to be fit for the tournament.
Mead could also be ruled out for the rest of the WSL in a blow to Arsenal’s title chances.
An Arsenal statement on Tuesday said: “We can confirm that Beth Mead suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in our match against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines. She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.
“Everyone at the club will now be supporting Beth and working hard to get her back on the pitch as soon as possible.”
